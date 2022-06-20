The family’s van was almost completed destroyed in the crash, which happened south of Picton on Sunday morning. Photo: New Zealand Herald
The family’s van was almost completed destroyed in the crash, which happened south of Picton on Sunday morning. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Three generations of Filipino-New Zealand family killed in ‘shocking’ crash

  • The family were based in Auckland and had relatives in the Philippines and Taiwan, a friend told a New Zealand talk radio show
  • They were travelling home on Sunday when their Toyota Hiace van hit a truck and was almost completely destroyed. Seven people died

The New Zealand Herald
Updated: 3:03pm, 20 Jun, 2022

