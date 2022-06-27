A rocket, carrying technology likened to a ‘mini Hubble’ telescope, lifts off from Arnhem Space Centre in Australia late on Sunday. Photo Nasa via AFP
Australia hosts ‘historic’ Nasa launch – first from commercial site outside US

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the launch as the start of a ‘new era’ for the country’s space industry
  • Rockets had to be hauled on barges to the remote launch site, about 28 hours drive from Darwin in northern Australia

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:02am, 27 Jun, 2022

