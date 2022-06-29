Australian soldiers disembark from a landing craft during a military training exercise with their Singapore counterparts in 2014. Photo: Australian Department of Defence Handout
Majority of Australians support defending Taiwan against invasion, survey finds

  • A Lowy Institute Poll found 51 per cent were in favour of Australia using its military forces to defend Taiwan, while 47 per cent said they were against
  • Just 12 per cent of those surveyed said they trust Beijing to act responsibly in global affairs, compared to 52 per cent of respondents in 2018

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:01am, 29 Jun, 2022

