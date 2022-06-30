New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said China has become “more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms”, and urged the use of diplomacy and economic links to build ties in the Indo-Pacific region.Photo: Reuters
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warns Nato of China’s rising assertiveness
- New Zealand has in recent years tried not to antagonise China, its largest trading partner
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged for the use of diplomacy and economic links to build ties in the Indo-Pacific region
