A vigorous handshake between Britain ’s Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern has gone viral, with some even fearing New Zealand ’s prime minister may have suffered a workplace injury. As Johnson greeted the visiting prime minister outside his Downing Street residence for an official photo call, the symbolic greeting left observers on either side of the globe wondering what it was all about and praising Ardern’s diplomacy. Lasting for at least five seconds, the firm, energetic shake is coupled with a pulling action, with Johnson appearing to draw Ardern’s arm towards him. All the while the pair smile and position themselves for photographers, with Johnson ignoring shouted, pointed questions about drowning in sleaze and whether he would take action over a politician facing groping allegations. The unusual exchange has not been missed by people either side of the equator, with a clip going viral on social media and sparking a host of hilarious quips. “Jacinda Ardern (NZ PM) nearly loses her right arm on the doorstep of No. 10,” posted one Twitter user, adding a facepalm emoji to highlight the oddity. Jacinda Ardern(NZ PM) nearly loses her right arm on the doorstep of No.10. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/NDfonvPYQs — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 1, 2022 “Her whole body got shaken by Boris. I was expecting her to become airborne at any moment,” wrote another Twitter user from Britain. “It looked like he was trying to tear her arm off,” a commenter from New Zealand said. “It’s almost like he’s trying to pull her somewhere, weird,” wrote UK poster David Hazie. “Someone call an ambulance, there’s a woman at No. 10 that needs her right arm reattaching!” posted London Twitter user “Janet”. What’s New Zealand’s plan as superpower rivalry escalates in the Pacific? Another commented on how fortunate it was for Ardern that New Zealand has accident compensation (ACC) to cover any harm done during the encounter. “Just as well we have ACC, real work injury risk right there,” Allan Moyle wrote. Ardern went on to sign a deal with the British prime minister to let more New Zealanders travel and work in the United Kingdom. She has since wound up her European tour after meeting Prince William and is heading back to the southern hemisphere.