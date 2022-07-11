Tensions between China and the United States , and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders arrived in Fiji on Monday for the first in-person summit in three years. During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China’s ambitions for greater security ties across the region. What’s New Zealand’s plan as superpower rivalry escalates in the Pacific? A bid by Beijing to sign a broader regional trade and security deal with 10 nations that recognise China, but is opposed by some forum members, was also to be discussed. Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe said in an interview he was saddened by news of Kiribati’s withdrawal and Pacific leaders would need to “look at the concerns raised by Kiribati” when they meet this week. The central Pacific nation of 120,000 people said it had taken “the sovereign decision” to withdraw from the 51-year-old, Fiji-based Pacific Islands Forum “with immediate effect”. Kiribati President Taneti Maamau said in a letter his country would withdraw from the forum because it did not agree with secretary general Henry Puna continuing in the role, nor other terms of a deal brokered weeks ago to solve a rift between Micronesian states and other members. Kiribati also wanted the meeting delayed. In the July 9 letter seen by reporters, Maamau cited the forum’s failure to honour a “gentlemen’s agreement” to appoint a Micronesian candidate to head the secretariat. The dispute had led to a threat by Micronesian countries to quit the bloc but it was reportedly patched up with a deal last month to rotate the top job, set to be discussed at this week’s summit. Leaders from more than a dozen forum nations are meeting in Fiji’s capital Suva from July 12-14 at a pivotal time when China is seeking to expand its diplomatic and security engagements in the region. Asia-Pacific leaders at Nato summit signals anti-China shift: analysts “Your meeting today is taking place in a rapidly evolving regional and international context,” Puna, the forum’s secretary general, told leaders at a related event Monday. “The development and security challenges that we face today, from Covid-19 to climate change and ocean pollution highlight the critical importance of regional and multilateral cooperation.” Also being discussed by Pacific leaders are fisheries – tuna is a major source of revenue in the region – but the issue also risks being caught up in geopolitical tensions, Kofe said. China operates a large fishing fleet in the Pacific and is seeking greater access to one of the world’s richest fishing grounds. The Quad group of the US, Japan , Australia and India have offered Pacific islands increased surveillance to stop illegal fishing in exclusive economic zones. Beijing’s increasing influence in the region – notably a secretive security pact with Solomon Islands in April – has fed concern in the US and its allies about its intentions. Regional powers Australia and New Zealand – both members of the Pacific Island Forum – have stressed the bloc’s importance in deciding the security strategy of the region. “This geopolitical competition will continue and it is important the Pacific focuses on the issues that are critical to the Pacific – climate change and the conservation of our resources,” Tuvalu’s Kofe said. Hundreds of illegal Chinese fishing boats are taking our catches: South Korea The US wants to expand a fisheries treaty in the Pacific to cover “other security issues”, he said, and this would be discussed at the forum. A key forum leaders retreat will be held on Thursday. China had proposed a video meeting between the Chinese Communist Party’s international office and 10 Pacific islands on the same day. Tuvalu is among four Pacific nations that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan and not Beijing. Kiribati switched diplomatic allegiance from the self-ruled island to Beijing in 2019. Kofe withdrew from a recent UN Ocean conference in Lisbon after China barred the presence of Taiwanese members included in the Tuvalu delegation. He said this was “bully tactics” by China. Nonetheless, Kofe said Tuvalu doesn’t want differences between Beijing and Taipei to distract Pacific islands from what unifies all nations in the region this week. “Maintaining the unity and solidarity of the Pacific family is critical for us to be able to navigate many of these issues that we are facing,” he said. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Kiribati during a whistle-stop tour of the Pacific in May , signing 10 agreements in areas such as the climate and the economy, but not security. Low-lying Kiribati, at risk of sinking from rising seas in a changing climate, has a strategic position 3,000 kilometres (1,800 miles) southwest of Hawaii with one of the largest exclusive economic zones in the world. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse