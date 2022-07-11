Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a press conference in Canberra on Monday. Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP/dpa
China-Australia relations: Albanese rejects Beijing’s 4 ‘demands’ after Wang Yi-Penny Wong meeting

  • Australia’s PM said his country ‘doesn’t respond to demands’ when asked about the four ‘actions’ China’s foreign minister had said could improve ties
  • ‘We will cooperate with China where we can,’ Anthony Albanese told reporters. ‘But we will stand up for Australia’s interests when we must’

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:03pm, 11 Jul, 2022

