An Australian woman travelling through the United States was detained and interrogated by a border official about whether she had recently had an abortion. Madolline Gourley was travelling from Australia to Canada where she planned to house- and cat-sit. Gourley has a travel blog where she documents her excursions. The 30-year-old said she was treated like a criminal during her stop in Los Angeles on June 30, when border officials became suspicious about why she was travelling to Canada, T he Guardian Australia reported. After being photographed, patted down, and interrogated twice, Gourley was asked whether she was pregnant. As she moved from one detention room to the next, she was asked again by an agent if she was pregnant. When she said she wasn’t, she was asked whether she had had an abortion. Thousands march to White House demanding Biden do more to defend abortion rights “I don’t know if she had forgotten, or she wanted to work out if I was lying or something,” Gourley said. “I said no, and she looked at me again and said, ‘Have you recently had an abortion?’” “I don’t know the thought process behind that … I just thought, ‘What’s the relevance of that to my situation?’” A spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection said the organisation took “allegations of unprofessional behaviour seriously.” “CBP has standard procedures for handling allegations of misconduct. If we confirm employee misconduct, we will take firm and appropriate action to correct the situation.” Gourley was flying through the US to Canada on the visa waiver programme. The programme allows citizens of various countries, such as Australia, to travel to the United States for tourism or business for stays of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa. Gourley was deported to Australia for breaching conditions of the programme. A spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection said the visa waiver programme prohibits applicants from engaging “in any type of employment or get compensation for services rendered.” According to the programme, housesitting for free accommodation falls under this rule.