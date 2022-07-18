Inflation in New Zealand rose to a 32-year high of 7.3 per cent on-year in the second quarter, according to official figures released on Monday. The main drivers were rising fuel, food and housing costs, said Statistics New Zealand, putting inflation at a level last seen in 1990. “Supply chain issues, labour costs, and higher demand have continued to push up the cost of building a new house,” said Jason Attewell of Statistics New Zealand. Earlier this month, New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest level in six years and warned further rises could follow. ANZ Bank chief economist Sharon Zollner told TVNZ that there was a risk prices could go even higher. She said that while inflation was making life hard for consumers, they were continuing to spend. Inflation looks set to stay. What will Asean economies do about it? The government could not alter the global factors behind rising prices, Transport Minister Michael Wood has said, but that it could take some of the edge off inflation. On Sunday, the government said relief measures for fuel and public transport would stay in place until January. With New Zealand set to reopen its borders to all foreign travel from midnight on July 31, Nicola Willis, deputy leader of the opposing National Party, said allowing in more immigrants would help stem rising inflation. The country’s consumer price index increased 7.3 per cent in the second quarter, speeding up from a 6.9 per cent gain in the first quarter and the fastest since the June quarter of 1990 when prices rose 7.6 per cent, Statistics New Zealand said. What are the biggest risks faced by Asia-Pacific economies amid Ukraine war? Most economists expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the country’s central bank, to raise rates by 50 basis points next month but the hotter-than-expected inflation has raised the possibility the bank may follow global peers in delivering a supersized increase of 75 basis points. Westpac Bank said in a note that much of the strength in consumer prices had been cause by large increases in the costs of food, petrol and housing although it noted high inflation is broad-based. “Price pressures have been boiling over in every corner of the economy,” it added. “The growing strength in domestically generated inflation is concerning,” said Kiwibank in a note. “It’s likely to be a slow descent from here.” Additional reporting by Reuters