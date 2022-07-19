Australian firefighters struggle to bring a bush fire under control in 2019 near the town of Nowra, New South Wales. Photo: AFP
Australia’s ‘utter failure’ on conservation, environment exposed in ‘disturbing’ government report

  • The government report card found not a single indicator of ecological well-being had improved and warned that more species were headed for extinction
  • One of the five-yearly report’s authors said Australia was facing a dual biodiversity and climate crisis, both of which required urgent action

Reuters
Reuters in Melbourne

Updated: 1:03pm, 19 Jul, 2022

