Australian firefighters struggle to bring a bush fire under control in 2019 near the town of Nowra, New South Wales. Photo: AFP
Australia’s ‘utter failure’ on conservation, environment exposed in ‘disturbing’ government report
- The government report card found not a single indicator of ecological well-being had improved and warned that more species were headed for extinction
- One of the five-yearly report’s authors said Australia was facing a dual biodiversity and climate crisis, both of which required urgent action
