Australians admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 neared record levels on Wednesday as authorities urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major outbreak. Australia is in the grip of a third Omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, with more than 300,000 cases recorded over the past seven days, even as authorities flagged the actual numbers could be double. Tuesday’s 50,000 cases was the highest daily tally in two months. “We need to do some things differently at least for a short period of time,” Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told ABC Radio on Wednesday, as he predicted the number of people ending up in hospitals will soon hit an all-time high. “We know that working from home is a very key component of stopping what we call macro spreading.” About 5,300 Australians are currently in hospital with Covid-19, not far off the record 5,390 recorded in January during the BA.1 outbreak, official data showed. Numbers in the states of Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia are already at their highest since the pandemic began. But Kelly said he had not recommended the reintroduction of mask mandates or any other restrictions. Living the dream? Survey shows Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong expats ‘burned out, lonely’ Last week, Australia reinstated support payments for casual workers who have to quarantine because of Covid-19 after more workers began calling in sick. Several frontline health workers are also sick or in isolation, further straining the health system. Authorities have also warned of a lag in people taking their booster shots worsening the health crisis. So far, 95 per cent of people above 16 have had two doses, helping keep Australia’s total Covid-19 cases just under 9 million and deaths at 10,845, far lower than many countries. But only about 71 per cent have received three or more doses. Micronesia no longer Covid-free The tiny Pacific state of Micronesia has lost its status as one of the few Covid-free countries, after confirming community cases on two islands. Apart from a few isolated border cases in managed quarantine, the Federated States of Micronesia had remained free of the coronavirus due to its location around 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) north of Papua New Guinea. That was until two students tested positive after arriving on the island of Kosrae from Pohnpei, the Micronesian capital island, earlier this week. Local health officials then confirmed 10 more positive results among 11 family members of the two initial cases. A statement from the office of President David Panuelo on Tuesday said Micronesia faces “a rapidly evolving situation” while confirming dozens of extra cases on both Kosrae and Pohnpei. The local health authority has discouraged public gatherings and advised the use of face masks at all times, but said “all public services will remain open”. Subsequent testing has also shown that 25 of 28 patients with flu-like symptoms at a hospital on Kosrae tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the Micronesian island of Yap, about 1,400 miles west of Pohnpei, announced Tuesday that the passengers and crew of a local ship had been isolated immediately after arriving. China’s ‘great friendship’ with Micronesia leaves US with strategic headache The spread of the coronavirus across Micronesia means the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu are believed to be the last two Pacific nations that are currently Covid-free. Micronesia plans to lift border restrictions from August 1, but visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test to enter. In making that announcement last May, President Panuelo said he hoped opening up would encourage the country’s 100,000 residents, spread across more than 600 islands, to maximise their vaccination coverage.