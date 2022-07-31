The Sky Tower and buildings in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand’s will fully reopen its border to the world on Sunday after closing to almost all travellers in March 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: New Zealand border reopens to the world after closing to almost all travellers in 2020
- The border reopening on Sunday means the country will open for all travellers needing visas – including tourists, workers, families and students
- ‘We’ve heard optimistic messages from tourism operators who are ready to welcome back international visitors,’ said tourism minister Stuart Nash
