New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged China to condemn Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine , saying Beijing has benefited from international rules and has a duty to uphold them. “As history shows us repeatedly, when large countries disregard sovereignty and territorial integrity with a sense of impunity, it does not bode well particularly for small countries like New Zealand,” Ardern said in a speech to the China Business Summit on Monday in Auckland. “And that’s why as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and in line with its commitment to the UN Charter, we continue to urge China to be clear that it does not support the Russian invasion, and have called on China to use its access and influence to help bring an end to the conflict.” It is clear that China and New Zealand have both been major beneficiaries of relative peace, stability and prosperity New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ardern said the implications of the war in Ukraine are global and are felt far from Europe, including in the Indo-Pacific. She repeated her call for an adherence to international rules and norms, which she said China has benefited greatly from. Looking back over the past 50 years, “it is clear that China and New Zealand have both been major beneficiaries of relative peace, stability and prosperity in our region and globally,” Ardern said. “The rules, norms and institutions, such as the United Nations, that underlie that stability and prosperity remain indispensable.” She praised China’s “remarkable development” as a result of reform and opening up to the global economy, saying no single country has contributed more to the alleviation of poverty than China, and highlighted areas of cooperation between Wellington and Beijing. What’s New Zealand’s plan as superpower rivalry escalates in the Pacific? “There are areas where both sides benefit, such as trade and agriculture. There are also areas that matter deeply to New Zealand, and where China and New Zealand’s interests or world view differ,” Ardern said. “Our differences need not define us. But we cannot ignore them. This will mean continuing to speak out on some issues – sometimes with others and sometimes alone.” She noted her recent comments about “issues in the Pacific” and said New Zealand has “consistently expressed our concerns about economic coercion, human rights, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong”. New Zealand has toughened its tone recently on both security and Beijing’s growing presence in the South Pacific, in part because of the signing of a security pact between China and Solomon Islands earlier in the year. But at the same time New Zealand remains dependent on trade with China. Ardern said that even “as China becomes more assertive in the pursuit of its interests”, her government will “advocate for approaches and outcomes that reflect New Zealand’s interests and values, and speak out on issues that do not”. Asean needs to sit up and take notice of US-China rivalry in the Pacific New Zealand has consistently expressed concerns about economic coercion, human rights infringement and particularly the treatment of Uygur in Xinjiang , democracy advocates in Hong Kong and most recently about the potential militarisation of the Pacific . On a number of occasions New Zealand has been part of joint statements on these concerns. Ardern said that managing the differences in the relationship between the two countries would not always be easy and “there were no guarantees”. She concluded her speech by saying she hopes to lead a business delegation to China when its Covid-19 provisions make a trip possible. Additional reporting by Reuters