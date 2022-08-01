The turtle that was rescued by Sydney’s Taronga Zoo and defecated six days of plastic. Photo: Twitter / @TarongaZoo
Rescued Australia turtle pooped plastic for 6 days: ‘Luck was on his side, he excreted all of it out’
- A tiny turtle rescued by a Sydney zoo took six days to pass all the plastic in his system. A veterinary nurse said he was lucky to survive
- Humans dump roughly 8 million tonnes of plastic in the world’s oceans every year. Plastic is projected to outweigh fish by 2050, according to the WWF
