China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said on Wednesday that the two nations were not at the stage of solving political and trade disputes. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: still ‘a lot to be done’ to reset ties, Beijing’s envoy says

  • Despite some contact between ministers, ‘we have not yet come to the stage to discuss about how to solve’ political and trade issues, Xiao Qian said
  • China’s ambassador to Australia added that there had been no face-to-face meeting between leaders as Beijing believed it could worsen strained ties

Reuters
Reuters in Sydney

Updated: 2:20pm, 10 Aug, 2022

