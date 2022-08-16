A man walks past an advertisement in Beijing promoting imported beef from Australia in 2020. Photo: AP
A man walks past an advertisement in Beijing promoting imported beef from Australia in 2020. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

What China meat import ban? Australia and New Zealand dismiss ‘rumours’, say shipments continuing as normal

  • Both countries said they were aware of Chinese media reports of a ban by Beijing due to concerns over foot and mouth disease
  • Australia’s PM said on Tuesday Beijing had no basis for imposing such a ban. Neither country has reported foot and mouth disease among its livestock

Reuters
Reuters in Sydney/Wellington

Updated: 12:57pm, 16 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past an advertisement in Beijing promoting imported beef from Australia in 2020. Photo: AP
A man walks past an advertisement in Beijing promoting imported beef from Australia in 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE