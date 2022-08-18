New Zealand police are working with international criminal agency Interpol in their investigation into the discovery of human remains in suitcases sold at an Auckland auction. File photo: New Zealand Herald
Human remains found in suitcases bought in New Zealand auction were of 2 children: police

  • Police said the bodies of the two primary school-aged victims were likely to have been in storage for several years and their relatives might not be aware they were dead
  • The remains were only discovered when a family brought a trailer-load of items being sold in bulk from a storage unit

Updated: 2:36pm, 18 Aug, 2022

