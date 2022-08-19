Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the Bali terror attack. File photo: AP
Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the Bali terror attack. File photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia dismayed over Bali bomb maker Umar Patek’s early release from prison

  • Patek, the bomb maker in the attack that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians, got a 5-month sentence reduction – meaning he could be released on parole
  • Prime Minister Albanese said the decision will ‘cause further distress to Australians’ and he would make ‘diplomatic representations’ to Indonesia about it

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:05pm, 19 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the Bali terror attack. File photo: AP
Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the Bali terror attack. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE