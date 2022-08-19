Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the Bali terror attack. File photo: AP
Australia dismayed over Bali bomb maker Umar Patek’s early release from prison
- Patek, the bomb maker in the attack that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians, got a 5-month sentence reduction – meaning he could be released on parole
- Prime Minister Albanese said the decision will ‘cause further distress to Australians’ and he would make ‘diplomatic representations’ to Indonesia about it
Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the Bali terror attack. File photo: AP