Australia ’s Qantas Airways Ltd will offer A$50 (US$34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent fliers to apologise for a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues since travel demand rebounded. Airlines around the world, including domestic rival Virgin Australia, are facing similar problems but Qantas had attracted significant negative local media coverage given its position as the dominant carrier. In response, the airline said on Sunday it would send frequent flier members an email and video message on Monday from its long-serving chief executive Alan Joyce, whose home was pelted with eggs and covered in toilet paper last month amid vicious customer criticism on social media. “On behalf of the national carrier I want to apologise and assure you we are working hard to get back to our best,” Joyce said in the video message, which was also posted on YouTube. Qantas said it was rolling out a range of initiatives to improve on-time performance and mishandled baggage as it also dealt with high levels of staff sick leave and an industrywide labour shortage. The carrier, which cut thousands of jobs during the pandemic and put most of its staff on leave without pay for long periods, said it had hired 1,500 new people since April, with more to come. Australia’s Qantas asks top execs to become baggage handlers for 3 months Earlier this month, Chief Operating Officer Colin Hughes wrote a note to managers calling for executives from head office to leave their jobs for three months and haul luggage full-time at Sydney and Melbourne airports. Tasks include loading and unloading luggage, as well as driving the vehicles that take bags to planes and between terminals. The need for Qantas to put executives on the job for months underscores the depth of the labour shortage during the global travel rebound. Australia’s national airline cancelled 8.1 per cent of scheduled domestic services in June, making it the country’s least reliable carrier. Qantas is due to release its full-year financial results on Thursday. Additional reporting by Bloomberg