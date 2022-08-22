Australian police have seized the largest shipment of fentanyl ever detected, preventing more than 5 million doses of the deadly opioid hitting the streets, the Australian Border Force said on Monday. The drugs were found hidden inside in an industrial wooden lathe sent from Canada that arrived in Melbourne in December 2021, the force said in a statement. Australian Border Force officers inspected the container in February and detected nearly 60kg of powdered substances hidden inside military-style ammunition boxes concealed within a 3-tonne lathe. A joint operation between the ABF and @AusFedPolice resulted in the largest ever Australian seizure of the deadly opioid fentanyl. The operation prevented more than five million potentially lethal doses of the drug hitting the streets. More: https://t.co/UsPa7r80gS pic.twitter.com/NGsSj6dnWs — ABF (@AusBorderForce) August 22, 2022 Forensic officers identified 11.2kg of pure fentanyl, equivalent to about 5.5 million potentially lethal doses of 30 milligrams, and some 30kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of A$27 million (US$18.6 million). As little as 28 milligrams of the drug can be fatal, the Australian Border Force said. Australian authorities said they had only ever detected illicit fentanyl importations in minor amounts, all less than 30 grams. Asia’s El Chapo has Covid-19 to thank as Australia’s drug habit booms “This was a massive amount of fentanyl,” Australian Border Force Commander Maritime and Enforcement South James Watson said. “Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance to handle as well as being a lethal drug to use. There is a fentanyl epidemic in many parts of the world today, resulting in thousands of deaths of users every year.” Australian Federal Police acting Commander Anthony Hall said it was known criminal syndicates worldwide were lacing illicit drugs with the synthetic opioid, creating a dangerous cocktail. “People who use illicit drugs can never be certain what they are ingesting and this seizure highlights the potentially lethal game of Russian roulette they play. We don’t want to see Australia joining other countries in that deadly game.”