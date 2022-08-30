Solomon Islands has temporarily suspended all naval visits by the United States as relations continue to deteriorate between Washington and the Pacific nation. The US government was notified by the Solomons on Monday of a “moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures”, according to the US embassy in Canberra, which said that officials will continue to “monitor the situation”. A spokesman for the Solomon Islands government said Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare would make a statement on Tuesday afternoon. His speech is reportedly to welcome a US Navy hospital ship called Mercy that arrived on Monday for a two-week mission. The ship had “received diplomatic clearance prior to the moratorium being implemented,” the embassy said. The confirmation of the suspension of naval visits comes after a US coastguard cutter received no response from Solomons authorities when it requested permission to stop and refuel at the Pacific nation on August 23. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the visit by the cutter was a “routine” call and the vessel ended up diverting to Papua New Guinea instead. The government was “disappointed in this decision” but expected that future clearances would be provided to US ships, Kirby added. Relations between the US and Solomon Islands have deteriorated since the unexpected announcement in April that Sogavare had signed a security pact with the Chinese government. It was the first such agreement in the region and a major diplomatic win for Beijing. Solomon Islands may lean less on the West with new pact, but at what cost? The final wording of the pact has not been released, however a draft version leaked in March would have allowed the Chinese military safe harbour for its warships just 2,000km (1,200 miles) from the Australian coastline. The US and Australia have undertaken a major diplomatic outreach to Pacific island nations in recent months to try and counter Beijing’s influence, including a speech by US Vice-President Kamala Harris to the Pacific Islands Forum and multiple visits to regional countries by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The Solomon Islands government has insisted it has no intention of allowing a Chinese military base in its territory.