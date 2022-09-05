Ships are seen docked offshore in Honiara, capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: AP
Pacific nations
Asia /  Australasia

Amid China concerns, Solomon Islands says Australia, New Zealand exempt from naval visit ban

  • Ships deployed under an ‘international assistance force’ pact between the three countries and Fiji are exempt, PM Manesseh Sogavare told parliament
  • Foreign military vessels responding to a request for assistance from the Solomon Islands government would also be exempt from the ban, he said

Reuters

Updated: 3:45pm, 5 Sep, 2022

