Ships are seen docked offshore in Honiara, capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: AP
Amid China concerns, Solomon Islands says Australia, New Zealand exempt from naval visit ban
- Ships deployed under an ‘international assistance force’ pact between the three countries and Fiji are exempt, PM Manesseh Sogavare told parliament
- Foreign military vessels responding to a request for assistance from the Solomon Islands government would also be exempt from the ban, he said
Ships are seen docked offshore in Honiara, capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: AP