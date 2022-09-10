A helicopter and a rescue boat search for survivors off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photo: AP
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

2 feared dead after New Zealand boat hits whale and capsizes

  • Three people were also missing after the fishing charter vessel with 11 on aboard overturned near the South Island town of Kaikoura
  • Kaikoura mayor said the water was ‘bloody cold’ and the outcome for anybody who had fallen overboard was not likely to be good

Associated Press

Updated: 1:45pm, 10 Sep, 2022

