China used to be the biggest source of tourists, but its Covid Zero approach means borders remain effectively shut and Chinese aren’t travelling internationally. Photo: Reuters
Sky-high airfares and lack of Chinese tourists hit Australian economy hard

  • China used to be the biggest source of tourists for Australia, but its Covid Zero approach means Chinese aren’t travelling internationally
  • Australia has raised its permanent immigration ceiling to allow up to 195,000 workers into the country every year, but expensive airfares are a deterrent

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:18pm, 10 Sep, 2022

