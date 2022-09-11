Children lay flowers outside Government House in Melbourne following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AFP
Australia Prime Minister Albanese sets holiday to mourn Queen; says now not the time to discuss Republic push
- Australia will have a public holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth following her state funeral on September 22
- The Queen’s death has revived a decades-long debate over whether the country should break away from Great Britain
