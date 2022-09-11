Debris lies strewn across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu’s house in Kainantu, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Photo: Renagi Ravu via AP
Debris lies strewn across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu’s house in Kainantu, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Photo: Renagi Ravu via AP
Earthquakes
Asia /  Australasia

Huge earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, extent of damage unclear

  • According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 9:46am local time. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometres
  • A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in 2018 in Papua New Guinea’s central region killed at least 125 people

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:30am, 11 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Debris lies strewn across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu’s house in Kainantu, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Photo: Renagi Ravu via AP
Debris lies strewn across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu’s house in Kainantu, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Photo: Renagi Ravu via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE