Debris lies strewn across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu’s house in Kainantu, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Photo: Renagi Ravu via AP
Huge earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, extent of damage unclear
- According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 9:46am local time. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometres
- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in 2018 in Papua New Guinea’s central region killed at least 125 people
