Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Albanese defended the archaic protocol out of ‘respect for traditions’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia PM defends 15-day parliament ban due to Queen Elizabeth’s death, even as UK legislature stays open
- Few knew of the protocol banning parliament from sitting before Queen Elizabeth died because it had been over 70 years since a British monarch’s death
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended parliament’s closure, saying carrying on with ‘business as usual is, I believe, not correct’
