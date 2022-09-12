Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Albanese defended the archaic protocol out of ‘respect for traditions’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia PM defends 15-day parliament ban due to Queen Elizabeth’s death, even as UK legislature stays open

  • Few knew of the protocol banning parliament from sitting before Queen Elizabeth died because it had been over 70 years since a British monarch’s death
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended parliament’s closure, saying carrying on with ‘business as usual is, I believe, not correct’

Associated Press in Canberra

Updated: 3:05pm, 12 Sep, 2022

