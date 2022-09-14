A BYD Co. showroom in Shanghai, China. A warranty dispute in Australia is a setback for China’s biggest electric-car maker and its efforts to become a global brand. Photo: Bloomberg
BYD’s Australia setback spotlights Chinese EV maker’s struggles to find its footing overseas
- A dispute between prospective buyers and BYD’s Australian distributor over warranty terms is a cautionary tale for the electric-vehicle maker
- It highlights the challenges the Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-backed company, whose vehicles are little known outside China, faces moving into new markets
A BYD Co. showroom in Shanghai, China. A warranty dispute in Australia is a setback for China’s biggest electric-car maker and its efforts to become a global brand. Photo: Bloomberg