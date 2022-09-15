Daughters of the late Australian cricketing great Shane Warne are unhappy about the planned release of a film about his life so soon after his death. Photo: AFP
Shane Warne’s children slam ‘beyond disrespectful’ TV drama about late cricket legend
- The spin king died of natural causes at a luxury resort in Thailand in March aged 52, eliciting shock and grief from millions of fans around the world
- Australian Network9, which employed him for years as a commentator, is planning a film, but furious daughters Brooke and Summer say it’s ‘a disgrace’
