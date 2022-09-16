New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
Why New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s much-lauded coronavirus response may not be enough to win a third term
- Ardern’s world-leading pandemic response, which helped the country keep the virus at bay for a long time, earned her a landslide victory in the 2020 election
- But some voters, tired of years-long tough curbs that were finally lifted this week, are deserting her Labour Party ahead of the 2023 polls
