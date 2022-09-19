Queen Elizabeth greets Jacinda Ardern at a Commonwealth heads of government meeting in 2018 while the New Zealand prime minister was pregnant. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images
New Zealand PM recalls Queen Elizabeth’s advice as a leader and a mother: ‘just get on with it’

  • Jacinda Ardern said the late Queen Elizabeth took ‘every day as it comes’ and had advised New Zealand’s prime minister to do the same
  • Ardern, who was pregnant when she first met the queen in 2018, said she asked the monarch’s advice on how to balance motherhood with being a leader

Reuters
Reuters in London

Updated: 9:13am, 19 Sep, 2022

