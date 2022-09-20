A Chinese naval ship carrying relief supplies docks in Tonga in February. A White House official said Thursday’s meeting aimed to better coordinate US-led assistance to the Pacific region in the face of competition from China. Photo: Xinhua
Anti-China, US-led ‘Partners in the Blue Pacific’ group to meet amid ‘anxiety’ over Chinese military ‘footprints’
- The group was formed in June and includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Britain. India has observer status. Other nations are expected to join
- A White House official said there is an ‘undeniable strategic component’ to the stepped-up engagement. Climate change and Covid are also on the agenda
A Chinese naval ship carrying relief supplies docks in Tonga in February. A White House official said Thursday’s meeting aimed to better coordinate US-led assistance to the Pacific region in the face of competition from China. Photo: Xinhua