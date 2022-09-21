Darren Maheno seen in a screengrab from the last video he posted to TikTok over a year ago. Photo: TikTok/@darrenmaheno
New Zealand TikTok creator Darren Maheno arrested in US on attempted murder charge
- Darren Maheno’s videos racked up millions of views on the social media platform before he abruptly deactivated his account and vanished
- He has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to domestic violence and the attempted murder of his partner, as well as making illegal threats
Darren Maheno seen in a screengrab from the last video he posted to TikTok over a year ago. Photo: TikTok/@darrenmaheno