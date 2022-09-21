Darren Maheno seen in a screengrab from the last video he posted to TikTok over a year ago. Photo: TikTok/@darrenmaheno
Darren Maheno seen in a screengrab from the last video he posted to TikTok over a year ago. Photo: TikTok/@darrenmaheno
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand TikTok creator Darren Maheno arrested in US on attempted murder charge

  • Darren Maheno’s videos racked up millions of views on the social media platform before he abruptly deactivated his account and vanished
  • He has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to domestic violence and the attempted murder of his partner, as well as making illegal threats

The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 3:11pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Darren Maheno seen in a screengrab from the last video he posted to TikTok over a year ago. Photo: TikTok/@darrenmaheno
Darren Maheno seen in a screengrab from the last video he posted to TikTok over a year ago. Photo: TikTok/@darrenmaheno
READ FULL ARTICLE