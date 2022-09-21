Its bulging, glassy eyes peer eerily at the camera. Its mouth curls upwards, revealing a terrifying smile. Its teeth are sharp and tiny. The clown-like shark that looks more like a nightmare than a fish was recently caught in Australia – and people have questions. Fisherman Trapman Bermagui posted a photo of the shark on Facebook on Monday, drawing thousands of reactions from social media users. “The face of a deep sea rough skin shark,” the post reads, noting that the shark was found 650 metres (about 2,132 feet) below sea level. He said it was caught on a line. Some people said that’s a face only a mother could love. Others who couldn’t stop looking at that toothy grin joked maybe it just had braces removed. Bermagui said that deepwater sharks are common on the southeast coast of Australia, usually in water deeper than about 400 metres. But because the water is so deep, fishermen don’t often catch these types of sharks, he said. Australian man jumps off surfboard to punch shark as it attacked his wife Some social media users said it’s a cookie cutter shark, but the fisherman posted a photo of a cookie cutter shark and said the most recent one looks different. According to Bermagui, the most recent catch weighs about 15kg and is 1.5 metres long. He said another name for the rough skin shark is the endeavour dogfish, and their livers are sold for just as much as the shark themselves – around US$5 a kilogram. The fisherman who posted the shark photo said there are rules allowing a small catch of the sharks weekly that includes about a dozen different species. If it is an endeavour dogfish, it’s listed as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The organisation is known as one of the most comprehensive resources on extinction risks for animals, fungi and plants. The deep sea is another planet down there. Wild looking creatures Facebook user Steve Burkett on the shark’s appearance According to the IUCN, endeavour dogfish typically measure 75 to 89cm. The maximum recorded length for an endeavour dogfish is just over 110cm, while the maximum published weight is 7.3kg. “Across the regions, the Endeavour Dogfish was estimated and suspected to be declining in parts of its range (southeast Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Andaman Islands) and suspected to be stable in Japan,” the IUCN reported in 2020. “The species has refuge across part of Western Australia and off Northeast Australia, and off the west Pacific Islands where there are no known deepwater fisheries.” But one thing is for sure. “The deep sea is another planet down there,” wrote one Facebook user, Steve Burkett. “Wild looking creatures.”