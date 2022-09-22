A rescuer pours water on a stranded whale on Ocean Beach, near Strahan, Australia on Wednesday. Close to 200 whales died after being stranded on Tasmania’s west coast. Photo: Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP
Australia
Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australian state of Tasmania

  • Just 35 of about 230 beached pilot whales are still alive, according to state wildlife services, who described a tough battle ahead to rescue the rest
  • The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood

Associated Press
Updated: 4:00pm, 22 Sep, 2022

