Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addresses the media at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 20. Photo: Reuters
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addresses the media at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 20. Photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia warns of ‘long road’ ahead in stabilisation of relations with China

  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she had a ‘constructive’ meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New York
  • Wong added she raised trade blockages and urged Beijing to use its influence as a great power to help end the Ukraine war during the talks

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:17pm, 23 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addresses the media at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 20. Photo: Reuters
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addresses the media at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 20. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE