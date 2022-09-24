A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, in 2018. File photo: Reuters
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, in 2018. File photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s Optus cyberattack: ‘no passwords compromised’ as company contacts affected customers

  • Personal details of up to 10 million customers accessed in one of Australia’s biggest cybersecurity breaches
  • Company, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, says no passwords or financial details have been compromised in the attack

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:25pm, 24 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, in 2018. File photo: Reuters
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, in 2018. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE