A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, in 2018. File photo: Reuters
Australia’s Optus cyberattack: ‘no passwords compromised’ as company contacts affected customers
- Personal details of up to 10 million customers accessed in one of Australia’s biggest cybersecurity breaches
- Company, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, says no passwords or financial details have been compromised in the attack
