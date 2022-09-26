Home Reef underwater volcano is seen erupting earlier this month in a satellite image. Photo: Planet Labs Handout via AFP
Tonga underwater volcano erupts, forming new ‘baby’ Pacific Ocean island
- The Home Reef volcano – found in the Central Tonga Islands – began erupting on September 10 and carried on until at least Friday
- It formed a new island that has since grown to 24,000 square metres. Experts say such islands are often short-lived, but that’s not always the case
