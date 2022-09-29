The cost for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. to make good customers exposed to one of Australia’s worst data breaches risks wiping out more than one-quarter of its annual profit. Photo: AFP/File
Data hack in Australia could cost Singapore Telecommunications more than US$400 million in profits
- An unprecedented hack last week on Optus, a subsidiary of SingTel, led to the theft of personal data of 9.8 million customers in Australia
- One estimate believes that compensation for Optus customers could equate to between US$420 million and US$560 million
