People stationed at Australia’s remote bases in Antarctica must live together in close quarters. File photo: Geoscience Australia
Women at Australia’s Antarctic research bases face rampant sexual harassment, inquiry reveals
- A government report detailed ‘predatory’ culture at the stations, including unwelcome requests for sex and display of pornography
- It added female expeditioners felt pressure to hide the fact they were menstruating while in the field
