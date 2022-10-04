Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele at a media conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
Solomon Islands would not ‘choose sides’, agrees to US, Pacific Islands accord after China references removed
- Remarks represented the first time Solomons publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart
- Solomons said a security agreement with China was part of a national security strategy and there was no provision for Beijing to build a military base
Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele at a media conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP