Sydney is set to record its wettest year in 164 years as authorities braced for major floods in Australia’s east, with more heavy downpours expected to fall over the next three days. Photo: Reuters/File
Sydney to record wettest year in 164 years, as Australia braces for more floods
- Australia’s east coast has been in the grip of a multi-year rain event due to the La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall
- The added rainfall has caused Sydney’s suburbs to flood three times in the past two years and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes
