Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shake hands ahead of a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: AP
Solomon Islands leader again rules out China base in his country, reassures Australia
- PM Manasseh Sogavare reiterated that the Solomons will never be used for foreign military installations or institutions of foreign countries
- A bilateral security agreement with China signed early this year raised concerns of a Chinese naval base being established in the South Pacific
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shake hands ahead of a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: AP