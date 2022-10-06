Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shake hands ahead of a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: AP
Solomon Islands leader again rules out China base in his country, reassures Australia

  • PM Manasseh Sogavare reiterated that the Solomons will never be used for foreign military installations or institutions of foreign countries
  • A bilateral security agreement with China signed early this year raised concerns of a Chinese naval base being established in the South Pacific

Associated Press
Updated: 6:50pm, 6 Oct, 2022

