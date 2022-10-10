“This is a real challenge now for the incoming government to get this back on track,” Marles said, as he blamed the previous conservative government for leaving him “a complete mess”.

He flagged Australia’s defence spend will grow from current levels of about 2.11 per cent of GDP over the medium term, two weeks ahead of the recently-elected Labor government’s first budget.

“Given the current strategic circumstances we face, we need to be better focused on the quality of the spend within defence to ensure we are providing our Australian Defence Forces personnel with the best capability,” Marles said.

China’s plans to set up presence in the Pacific, including entering a security pact with Solomon Islands, has raised concerns in the United States and Australia, who have for decades seen the region as largely their sphere of influence.

Tensions between Canberra and Beijing have rapidly escalated in recent years, leading to military encounters between Australian and Chinese armed forces in the South China Sea and off Australia’s coastline.

The Australian military has repeatedly run into difficulties over its plans to purchase and maintain hardware. Problems with a fleet of MRH90 Taipan helicopters led Australia to request 40 Black Hawk helicopters from the US government to replace them, at an estimated cost of $1.95 billion.

While the sale was approved by the State Department in August, Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday that the government was still deciding whether to go ahead with the purchase.