China has provided public order management training to police in the Solomon Islands since the two countries signed a security pact in April. File photo: RSIPF/AFP
Solomon Islands police officers fly to China for training
- A group of 32 officers would visit different police stations in China during their month-long visit
- The US, seeking to counter Beijing’s rising influence in the region, has said it would send FBI law enforcement trainers to Honiara this year
China has provided public order management training to police in the Solomon Islands since the two countries signed a security pact in April. File photo: RSIPF/AFP