Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. File photo: AP
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. File photo: AP
Pacific nations
Asia /  Australasia

Australia, Papua New Guinea armed forces to work together under ‘ambitious’ security pact

  • Defence Minister Richard Marles said the proposed deal will see navy, air force and army personnel from the two nations working alongside each other more often
  • The US said last month it would start talks on a defence agreement with Port Moresby in a bid to counter China’s growing influence in the region

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:52am, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. File photo: AP
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE