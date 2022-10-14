Emergency workers evacuate residents from flooded properties in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Australia floods: thousands ordered to evacuate as rising water inundates homes
- A Covid-19 quarantine centre will be reopened in the worst-hit state of Victoria to shelter those whose homes were uninhabitable
- Tasmania and New South Wales also issued mass evacuation orders as water moved downstream
