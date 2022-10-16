Residents of multiple communities in the Australian state of Victoria received evacuation warnings due to flood emergencies. Photo: Xinhua
Australia PM Albanese tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging under way
- Crisis comes after Australia’s eastern states were hit by severe flooding in early 2022 as the country endures a third consecutive La Nina weather event
- 60 Australian Defence Force personnel were now on the ground, assisting with evacuations and sandbagging
