Australian health insurer Medibank is being extorted for customers’ data in the nation’s second major cybersecurity breach in a month. Photo: AP
Hackers threaten to leak Australian celebrities’ health data stolen from Medibank
- The private health insurer said hackers were claiming to have stolen 200 gigabytes of data and demanded a ransom
- The government described the breach as a ‘huge wake-up call for the country’
