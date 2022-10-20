Australian health insurer Medibank is being extorted for customers’ data in the nation’s second major cybersecurity breach in a month. Photo: AP
Hackers threaten to leak Australian celebrities’ health data stolen from Medibank

  • The private health insurer said hackers were claiming to have stolen 200 gigabytes of data and demanded a ransom
  • The government described the breach as a ‘huge wake-up call for the country’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:20pm, 20 Oct, 2022

