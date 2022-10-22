Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and Japan’s Fumio Kishida pose with koalas during their visit to Kings Park in Perth on Saturday. Photo: Getty pool via AAP Image/dpa
Japan
Asia /  Australasia

Japan, Australia sign landmark security pact aimed at countering China’s military rise

  • Prime ministers Kishida and Albanese signed the accord that would allow the two countries’ military forces to train together in Northern Australia
  • Experts see the agreement as another step toward Tokyo joining the US-led Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:41pm, 22 Oct, 2022

