Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and Japan’s Fumio Kishida pose with koalas during their visit to Kings Park in Perth on Saturday. Photo: Getty pool via AAP Image/dpa
Japan, Australia sign landmark security pact aimed at countering China’s military rise
- Prime ministers Kishida and Albanese signed the accord that would allow the two countries’ military forces to train together in Northern Australia
- Experts see the agreement as another step toward Tokyo joining the US-led Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance
